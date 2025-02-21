Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $208.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $171.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

