discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 561 ($7.09) and last traded at GBX 565 ($7.14), with a volume of 29256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 572 ($7.23).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSCV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.00) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 657.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 646.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.40 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. discoverIE Group had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.55%. Research analysts expect that discoverIE Group plc will post 37.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.95%.

In related news, insider Clive Watson bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 608 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £1,064 ($1,344.28). 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries.

