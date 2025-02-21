Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – February 19th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Microchip Technology, Merck & Co., Inc., ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Johnson & Johnson, Exxon Mobil, and Celanese are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of a company that distributes a portion of its profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. Investors who own dividend stocks receive regular payments of income, typically on a quarterly basis, in addition to any potential capital appreciation of the stock. These types of stocks are often favored by income-seeking investors who value a steady stream of passive income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. 58,638,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,210,969. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

MCHP stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.13. 12,565,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,095,935. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.93. 9,257,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,986,057. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. 28,343,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,621,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.62. 4,336,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,902,188. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,191,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,822,750. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.56. The stock has a market cap of $484.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Celanese (CE)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

CE stock traded down $16.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,164,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CE

Read More