Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.67.

DPZ opened at $471.67 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,399,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,303,000 after acquiring an additional 522,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after acquiring an additional 307,528 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

