Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $29.53. Dropbox shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 3,616,850 shares.

The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 135.85% and a net margin of 22.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $80,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,738.16. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $3,711,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,458,647.92. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 900,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,224,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,887 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Dropbox by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,797,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,234 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,563 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $25,375,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $20,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

