Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Duratec’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Duratec Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $444.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39.
About Duratec
