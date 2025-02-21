Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $2,456,800.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 46.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 33,466 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.2% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

