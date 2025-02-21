Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ETN opened at $308.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.88. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $407.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.05.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

