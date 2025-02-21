Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Now – February 18th

Walmart, W.W. Grainger, and Colgate-Palmolive are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly-traded companies involved in online retailing and electronic commerce. These stocks represent businesses that operate websites and platforms for selling products and services to consumers over the internet, often including companies that specialize in online marketplaces, technology solutions, and logistics for ecommerce operations. Investors may be interested in ecommerce stocks due to the potential for growth in the digital retail sector and the ability to capitalize on the increasing popularity of online shopping. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,227,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,042,980. The firm has a market cap of $833.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. Walmart has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,023.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,080.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,072.69. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $874.98 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $86.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,612. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $83.70 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

