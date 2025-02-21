Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). 450,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).
Eden Research Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.95. The company has a market cap of £18.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Lykele van der Broek acquired 256,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,975.16). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,396.86). Corporate insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.
About Eden Research
Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.
Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.
