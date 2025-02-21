Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 280,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 928,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Eden Research

In other Eden Research news, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,975.16). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 540,540 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,396.86). Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

