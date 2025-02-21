Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). 450,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lykele van der Broek acquired 256,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,975.16). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,396.86). Corporate insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

