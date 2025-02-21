Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 31.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) fell 31.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,689,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 391,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
