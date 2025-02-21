Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as low as $15.70. Embassy Bancorp shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

Embassy Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

About Embassy Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposits, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embassy Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embassy Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.