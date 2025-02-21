Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Announces Earnings Results

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. Empire State Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.860-0.890 EPS.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ESRT opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at Empire State Realty Trust

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,750.70. This trade represents a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

