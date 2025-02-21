Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.23.

TSE ENB opened at C$59.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.38. Enbridge has a one year low of C$45.39 and a one year high of C$65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.98%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total transaction of C$66,293.64. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

