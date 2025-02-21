Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,621,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 55,890 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.7 %

ET stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

