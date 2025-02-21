Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – February 21st

Alibaba Group, Baidu, and Target are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to shares in companies that produce, distribute, or facilitate various forms of entertainment, such as movies, television programs, music, video games, and live events. They can include stocks from entertainment conglomerates, media networks, production companies, and streaming services, among others. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $8.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.29. The company had a trading volume of 45,058,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,323,213. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. The firm has a market cap of $342.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Baidu stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,088,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83. Baidu has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $125.24. 3,155,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Target has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74.

