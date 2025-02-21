Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.180–0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.250–0.010 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.
Enviri Price Performance
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.98 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enviri will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
