EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Up 10.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Approximately 7,776,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 1,986,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

EQTEC Trading Up 18.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.75.

About EQTEC

EQTEC is a world-leading technology innovation company enabling the Net Zero Future through advanced solutions for hydrogen, biofuels, SNG and other energy production.

We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW.

