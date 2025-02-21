Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 6,666 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $369,163.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,023.24. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equitable Trading Down 3.1 %

Equitable stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equitable from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its position in Equitable by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

