Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Surmodics Q3 Earnings

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Surmodics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Surmodics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $34.38 on Friday. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surmodics

In other Surmodics news, CFO Timothy J. Arens sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,434.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,604. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 60,240 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 339,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,880,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in Surmodics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 262,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 49,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Surmodics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.