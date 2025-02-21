Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$18.14 and last traded at C$18.14, with a volume of 334329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Ventum Financial lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Chantal Gosselin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,400.00. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

