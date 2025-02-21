ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) Stock Price Up 6.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

ESGL Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

