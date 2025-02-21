Evercore ISI Increases Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $440.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LAD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.36.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $360.65 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $405.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.33.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 6,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,696,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,445 shares in the company, valued at $69,778,000. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tina Miller sold 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.72, for a total transaction of $392,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,466.16. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,439. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

