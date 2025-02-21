Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Trading Up 0.8 %
EXSR stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.90. 2,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.46. Exchange Bank has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile
