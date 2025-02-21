Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Trading Up 0.8 %

EXSR stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.90. 2,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.46. Exchange Bank has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

