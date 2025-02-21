eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 25,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,928,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,010,968. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $273,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $289,750.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $268,500.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 36,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $438,461.10.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $630,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $691,849.47.
eXp World Price Performance
EXPI stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than eXp World
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.