eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 25,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,928,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,010,968. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $273,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $289,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $268,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 36,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $438,461.10.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $630,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $691,849.47.

eXp World Price Performance

EXPI stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.