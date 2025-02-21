Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 697,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $74,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

XOM opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.88 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $492.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

