Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.5 million-$48.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.2 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

FPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 78,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,344. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $602.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 102.89%. The company had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmland Partners

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,916.95. The trade was a 17.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.