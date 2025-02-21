Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.5 million-$48.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.2 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.0 %
Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 102.89%. The company had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Farmland Partners
In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,916.95. The trade was a 17.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
