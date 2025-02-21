FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWM opened at $224.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

