FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 34,790 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 102.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,790 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after buying an additional 99,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

