FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Natera by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,481 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Natera by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,482,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,194,000 after buying an additional 85,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,747,000 after acquiring an additional 143,825 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Natera by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,340,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Natera by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,140,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,734,000 after purchasing an additional 245,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $168.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.78. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.14 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $12,958,888.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,150,756.13. This represents a 22.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $117,861.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,772 shares of company stock worth $49,741,699. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

