FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,795,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $561.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.60 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $550.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

