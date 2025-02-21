FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,521 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average is $117.18.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

