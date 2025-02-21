FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,242.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 77,779 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 427,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,114,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period.

BLV stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

