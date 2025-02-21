Fertilizer Stocks To Research – February 18th

CSX, Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Norfolk Southern, CF Industries, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Nutrien are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to shares or investments in companies that produce and distribute fertilizers used in agriculture. These stocks are influenced by factors such as crop prices, demand for agricultural products, and global trends in farming practices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,171,115. CSX has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.08. 1,709,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,042. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.44. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. 19,324,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,667,090. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.37. 935,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,596. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,030. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,066. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.66. 2,702,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,161. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Read More