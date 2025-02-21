FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.
FFI Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.
About FFI
