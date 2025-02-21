FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; and ice creams and desserts.

