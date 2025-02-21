Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Fidelis Insurance stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. 578,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

