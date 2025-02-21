Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 165,903 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 83,919 shares.The stock last traded at $62.85 and had previously closed at $63.07.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.