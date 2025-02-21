Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Strong Earnings

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $61.86 and last traded at $61.19. Approximately 236,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 876,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,386,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,490,000 after purchasing an additional 764,958 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,437,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,689,000 after purchasing an additional 715,070 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,543,000 after purchasing an additional 672,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,103,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

