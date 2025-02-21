Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 508,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after buying an additional 31,146 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 229,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.