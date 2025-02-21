Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) COO James C. Leonard Sells 17,200 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. 4,726,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.