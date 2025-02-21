Financial Comparison: Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) and Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ)

Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ – Get Free Report) and Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Orchids Paper Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orchids Paper Products and Magnera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchids Paper Products 0 0 0 0 0.00 Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orchids Paper Products and Magnera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Magnera has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera is more favorable than Orchids Paper Products.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchids Paper Products and Magnera”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnera $702.00 million 1.10 -$60.00 million ($18.34) -1.19

Orchids Paper Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnera.

Summary

Magnera beats Orchids Paper Products on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchids Paper Products

Orchids Paper Products Company is a tissue paper company that manufacturers and converts tissue product for the private label consumer market.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

