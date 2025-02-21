Financial Harvest LLC Acquires Shares of 14,624 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,933,000 after buying an additional 2,809,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,066 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,820,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 351,669 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $7,535,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,398,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

