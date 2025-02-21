Financial Harvest LLC Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,360 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at $348,825,769.20. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,956,404.35. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,570,112 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of WMT stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.