Financial Harvest LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 294,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 6.4% of Financial Harvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,915,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,042,000 after buying an additional 53,638 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 3,278,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,737,000 after purchasing an additional 148,578 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

