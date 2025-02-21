Financial Harvest LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Harvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KO opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

