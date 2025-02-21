First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) traded up 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 245,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 73,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
First Andes Silver Stock Up 11.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.65.
First Andes Silver Company Profile
First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Andes Silver
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Trading Halts Explained
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for First Andes Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Andes Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.