First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) shot up 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 245,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 73,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
First Andes Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.65.
First Andes Silver Company Profile
First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.
