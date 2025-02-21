First Bank & Trust Acquires 1,083 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after buying an additional 293,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 31.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,980,000 after buying an additional 413,577 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 268,710 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $5,644,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Trading Down 2.7 %

ZETA stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

